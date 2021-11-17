Town receive 2,133 tickets for Blackpool trip

Glen Rea picks up possession in Luton's last trip to Blackpool

Luton have received an initial allocation of 2,133 tickets for their trip to Blackpool on Saturday, December 4.

The Hatters fans will be seated in the East Stand in what is a first visit to Bloomfield Road since their League One goalless draw back in September 2018, with a further allocation available if required.

Supporters with an Away season ticket will receive one ticket in the East Stand, while tickets will be available to Diamond season ticket holders and executive members at three tickets per person from Thursday.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase three tickets per person online from Saturday, or via the phone and in person on Monday, November 22, with any remaining going on general sale from Friday, November 26 and will be available until noon on Friday, December 3.