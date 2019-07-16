Town receive away allocation for Cardiff clash

Luton Town have received an initial allocation of 2,762 tickets for the trip to Cardiff City on Saturday, August 10.

Supporters who have taken an away season ticket will automatically receive one ticket in the general seating area which will be processed next Tuesday.

Tickets will be available to Diamond season ticket holders and executive members at one-per-person from Monday, July 22 until close of business on Thursday, July 25.

Season ticket holders will be able to purchase one ticket per person from Friday, July 26 and will remain on sale until close of business on Wednesday, July 31.

Any remaining tickets will be available from Thursday, August 1 online, by phone and in person.

They will remain on sale, subject to availability until 2pm on Friday, August 9.

Prices are, General Area: Adult: £22.00; O60: £17.00; 16-21: £14.00; U16s: £11.00.

Wheelchair Access Area, Adult: £16.00; O60: £12.00; 16-21: £9.00; U16: £6.00 - personal assistant: Free of charge

If match day tickets are available, prices will increase by a maximum of £2 on the day.