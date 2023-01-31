Town reported to be signing Aston Villa's Zimbabwe international midfielder Nakamba

Luton Town’s latest rumour on transfer deadline day has seen Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba linked with a love move to Kenilworth Road ahead of this evening’s 11pm cut-off point.

The 29-year-old Zimbabwean international, who has won 26 caps for his country, started out with French side Nancy, before going to Vitesse Arnhem in July 2014.

A £4m transfer to Club Brugge followed in July 2017, as he then headed to England to join Aston Villa in August 2019, for a fee of £11m.

Nakamba has played 58 times in the Premier League, with 68 outings in all competitions, but hasn’t featured this year, although was on the bench for the 2-1 win over Leeds United recently.

Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy has stated the midfielder is close to joining the Hatters as Town boss Rob Edwards looks to bolster his squad for the Championship run-in.