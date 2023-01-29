Exeter City defender Josh Key

Luton have reportedly made an approach to sign Exeter City defender Josh Key.

The 23-year-old began his career at Torquay United, but moved to the Grecians in 2015, where he featured for the U18s, also going on loan to Bideford and Tiverton Town.

He made his pro debut for Exeter in November 2018 and since then has gone on to become an important part of the St James Park side, playing 131 times and scoring five goals, with 31 appearances this season.

Sunderland were reported to have made a bid of £1m for the player back in July 2021, but with Key out of contract in the summer, then according to Footy Insider, Town are believed to be showing an interest, although they face competition from Championship rivals Swansea City, who are rumoured to have had an offer turned down.

Speaking about Luton’s potential transfer business ahead of Tuesday’s deaadline day, boss Rob Edwards said: “There’s one or two bits or possibilities, or things that are going on.