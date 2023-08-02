Town rumoured to be showing an interest in ex-Arsenal and Southampton free agent Maitland-Niles

Luton Town are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 25-year, who can play at full back and in central midfield, is currently a free agent after his contract with the Gunners expired in the summer following almost two decades at the Emirates, having joined the academy at the age of six, playing 132 times in all competitions and scoring three goals.

He spent last term on loan at Southampton, making 22 top flight appearances as the Saints were relegated out of the top flight into the Championship, also having spells at Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion and Roma during his time in north London, with over 50 outings for the trio.

The Athletic are now reporting that both the Hatters and fellow Premier League newcomers Sheffield United have both made their interest known in Maitland-Niles, who has won five caps for England after making his debut in September 2020 against Denmark.