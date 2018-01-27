Town’s improved set-piece potency continues to pay off

Luton boss Nathan Jones was revelling in the fact that his side’s extra work on set-pieces is paying dividends this season.

The Hatters netted the only goal of the game against Morecambe on Saturday courtesy of Johnny Mullins’ header from an Olly Lee free kick.

That’s something we earmarked in pre-season that we weren’t good at last year, we’ve done that and we’ve rectified that. Nathan Jones

After struggling for large chunks of the previous campaign to score from deadball situations, Luton are a far more potent threat this term, as Jones said: “It was probably the one set-play as we had a host of set-plays, especially first half, without really looking dangerous.

“From second phase we looked dangerous, Glen Rea had a great chance when it fell to him to put in the corner, but one great delivery, one well timed run and it’s good to score from set-plays.

“That’s something we earmarked in pre-season that we weren’t good at last year, we’ve done that and we’ve rectified that.”

Goalscorer Mullins, on target for the second time from a set-play, his first coming against Notts County when he nodded in Alan Sheehan’s corner, revealed the players had discussed making improvements in the summer.

He said: “We sat down at the start of pre-season and said set-plays were something we wanted to work on and score more from.

“Sometimes games in this league are so tight and they make the difference at both ends, so that was great to get the win as we would have probably drawn this last season or maybe lost 1-0.”

Meanwhile, keeper Marek Stech was happy to see the current skipper score, adding: “We have been working on the training field this week and we’ve been trying and doing different set-pieces and it paid off.

“He’s (Mullins) come in and done an absolutely tremendous job, every single game.

“If he can score a couple more this season he’ll be absolutely buzzing.”