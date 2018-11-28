Town's patient' and 'educated' home fans are hailed by boss Jones

Hatters boss Nathan Jones paid tribute to Town’s ‘patient’ and ‘educated’ crowd for the part they played in last night’s 4-0 win over Bradford City.

Although the scoreline makes it look emphatic, it took Luton a good 25 minutes to get into their stride, as the Bantams came with a point about the height of their expectations.

However, rather than any nerves or angst coming from the supporters, the atmosphere remained a positive one, which Town repaid to the full with three goals inside 10 first half minutes, while adding a fourth through Harry Cornick late on.

Jones said: “We’ve learned to grow now, as we don’t know what people are going to do when they come here.

“It’s not like you see a team play against everyone else and then that’s how they come here, people change for us.

“These played a diamond on the weekend and beat Oxford 2-0 and deservedly so, so we kind of prepared for that, but we did work on what they went to Peterborough with too.

“So we knew we’d have to be patient, but we worked on that and I thought they moved the ball fantastically well.

“I really have to say a big thing for the crowd as well, because if the crowd are not patient, there’s an edginess to it, but the crowd are fantastic.

“They know what we’re doing now, they’re educated, it’s a real educated crowd and once we got the first goal, then we know that it really was a big moment as they can’t afford to do that.

“Then we scored a couple in quick succession and showed a real clinical edge, and I’m really delighted with that first half performance and how we finished the game.”

Striker Elliot Lee, who bagged a double in quick succession during the first period, agreed with his manager, saying: ““I think sometimes maybe last season, they got a bit impatient, but it was a different league last year.

“Fair play to them, they’re patient as they can see the way we’re playing now.

“We’re breaking teams down and teams are showing us respect when they come in.

“I think the crowd are seeing that they’re showing us this respect where they don’t want to come out as they know how good we are.

“Fair play to them, being really patient with us and it proves tonight, when they get behind us, we’ll get the first goal, get the second, get the third, it’s a great place to be.”

Meanwhile, goalscorer Cornick added: “It’s one of those games where teams are going to come and sit in against us.

“That’s the tactic which people are going to use, because we’re flying at home, so teams need to adapt and try and shut us down.

“The fans need to keep patient when teams do that as we’re not going to carve them apart just by playing long ball after long ball.

“We need to keep the ball and try and move it side to side and try and get an opening, which I think is what we’re the best at.

“When you’ve got Elliot and (Andrew) Shinnie in there, we can make the runs off them two, and patience is the key.”