Town’s players had no idea they were up!

Hatters’ players had no idea that promotion was signed, sealed and delivered when the full time whistle blew at Brunton Park on Saturday, according to Olly Lee.

The midfielder’s equalising goal on 62 minutes ensured Town will be playing League One football next term as they secured the point they required with a 1-1 draw at Carlisle United.

Nearly 1,500 Luton supporters knew full well that Town were up though, as Exeter’s 2-2 draw against Crawley was greeted with huge cheers, ensuring it was a party atmosphere during stoppage time.

However, Lee said: “It was only with about five minutes to go that all the fans started going, I was thinking, ‘what could be happening here? There’s something going on.’

“We had no idea, I was trying to shout to some fans to give us an idea what was going on, they obviously couldn’t hear me.

“Then when the final whistle went we still didn’t know, so it just got passed down and it was great scenes, stuff we’ll remember forever and the best feeling I’ve had.”

Town’s choice of injury time replacements, bringing on Johnny Mullins and Flynn Downes, gave Alan Sheehan an inkling as he added: “I hadn’t got a clue to be honest with you until the fans started singing at the end.

“We were going to win the game as we always do, but we kind of got word and I’ve seen the manager’s subs and thought, ‘hold on a minute, let’s hold on and get the job done,’ which we did.

“People always have a go and say we concede soft goals, but no, we were good again.”