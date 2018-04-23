Town’s players quick to include injured Berry in promotion celebrations

Luton’s players were quick to include injured midfielder Luke Berry in their post match promotion celebrations at Carlisle United on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who played 39 times, scoring eight goals after signing from Cambridge United in August, is sidelined after a horrific injury against Colchester United last month, when he suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula.

However, Town’s players made sure he was involved during the wonderful scenes of Brunton Park, with skipper Alan Sheehan saying: “We facetimed him, all the team.

“I won’t say where he was, but he was delighted and unfortunately he wasn’t here, as he’s been unbelievable for us all season.

“He’s a brilliant lad and what happened to him at Colchester, I hope that happens to no-one ever again that I know, or anybody even, because it was horrible.

“I can’t wait to have him back and someone with his attitude, he’ll only come back stronger.

“It’s thoroughly deserved as it’s been a club effort from top to bottom, everybody deserves the praise that they get.”

When the final whistle was blown on Saturday, Berry himself, who was named in both the EFL and PFA League Two Team of Year, tweeted: “We are going up say we are going up.”