Town sell out QPR and Hull clashes

Luton have announced they have sold out of tickets for their next two matches at QPR and home to Hull City.

Town will be cheered on by 2,898 supporters for their trip to Loftus Road after the international break on Saturday, September 14, with the clash against the Tigers at Kenilworth Road the following weekend, also a full house for home fans.

The club have encouraged any season ticket holders who find they are unable to attend the fixture against Hull to contact them on 01582 416976 to release their seat for re-sale and take advantage of the buy-back process.