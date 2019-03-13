Town sell out trip to Charlton

Luton have sold out their full allocation for the club's trip to Charlton Athletic next month.

The Hatters' will be roared on by 3,146 supporters at the Valley on Saturday, April 13 against an Addicks side who still have an outside chance of automatic promotion.

Tickets for trip to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, March 30 are now on sale to season ticket holders as well, with fans encouraged to use the online facility wherever possible as phonelines are expected to be very busy.

