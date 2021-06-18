Town sign ex-Aston Villa and Arsenal midfielder Henri Lansbury on a free transfer from Bristol City

Henri Lansbury in action for Bristol City last season

Luton have made their second signing of the day with midfielder Henri Lansbury agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road when his contact at Bristol City expires at the end of this month.

After striker Cameron Jerome became the fourth new addition for the Hatters at midday, his arrival was swiftly followed by 30-year-old Lansbury, who becomes the fifth player to bolster boss Nathan Jones' ranks this summer.

Lansbury began his career with Premier League side Arsenal, featuring regularly for the Gunners’ youth team, winning both the Premier Academy League and FA Youth Cup double, in a side that also had Town stopper James Shea in goal.

He made his first-team debut in a 3-0 League Cup win over Sheffield United in 2007, before representing England at U16 to U21 level, also having loan spells with Scunthorpe United, Watford, Norwich City and West Ham United.

After eight appearances for the Gunners and one goal during his six years at the Emirates Stadium, Lansbury then opted to join Nottingham Forest for £1m in 2012, playing 150 times for the club and netting 33 goals, while he was a team-mate of current Hatters first-team coach Chris Cohen at the City Ground.

Lansbury was snapped up by Aston Villa for £2.75m in January 2017, as they gained promotion to the Premier League in 2019.