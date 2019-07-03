Town sign up eight first year scholars

Luton have announced that eight new first year scholars have signed contracts at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters academy has produced a number of hugely talented players over the years, with graduate James Justin completing a club record transfer to Premier League Leicester City last week.

Town's new crop of youngsters are Jameson Horlick (goalkeeper), Matthew Moloney (centre-back), Joseph Halsey (full-back), Casey Pettit (midfielder), Callum Nicolson (midfielder), Ben Stevens (midfielder), Coree Wilson (striker) and Tra Lucas (striker).

With Inigo Idiakez taking up a role with the first team staff, Dan Walder has become professional development phase lead coach, and will be assisted by former Town striker Paul Benson, both of whom will work with the U18s and U16s on a daily basis.

The youth team will take EFL Youth Alliance South East division this term, as they begin at home to Southend United on Saturday, August 3.