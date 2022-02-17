Town skipper Bradley could be out for a few weeks after undergoing minor groin operation

Town skipper Sonny Bradley could be out for the next few weeks

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley could be facing a few weeks on the sidelines after undergoing a groin operation recently, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 30-year-old last played for the Hatters in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United on January 22, meaning he has missed the last six matches, and it could be that he isn't available until next month now.

Ahead of this weekend's clash against West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road, there was better news regarding midfield duo Jordan Clark and Luke Berry, as Jones said: "Sonny’s had a minor groin op, a hernia op, so he’s a certain amount of days or maybe even weeks away.

"The others, we monitor every day and are closer.

“We haven’t got massive injuries, it’s just Luke Berry and Clark that are getting closer every day.

“We pick up little knocks now and again, stiffness and tightness with the number of games.