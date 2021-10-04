Town skipper enjoyed his battle with ex-Hatter Pearson during Terriers draw

Sonny Bradley goes up for a header with former team-mate Matty Pearson on Saturday

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley enjoyed going up against his former centre half partner Matty Pearson during the goalless draw against Hudderfield Town on Saturday.

The pair were both signed during the summer of 2017 when Luton were back in League One, as they formed a solid defensive duo that eventually saw the Hatters claim the title, winning promotion to the Championship.

They then had two seasons together in the second tier, as Town first stayed up, and then had an excellent 12th placed finish last term, before Pearson decided to move on in July after 136 appearances and 10 goals, heading up north to join the Terriers.

He was back at Kenilworth Road for the first time on Saturday, as the pair locked horns during set-pieces at both ends, one eventually leading to Bradley almost bundling his good friend into the home fans as both went for a loose ball by the touch-line.

Speaking afterwards, the Town captain said: “I had one in the corner first half where anyone else and I think I would have thrown them into the stand, but I gave him a little nudge and we had a little giggle afterwards.

“Matty’s a really good player, we obviously know everything about him.

“It’s always nice to play against ex-players from the club especially ones that have been successful with the club as well, so we wish Matty all the best.”

Pearson himself was typically understated in his return, as following a warm reception from the home supporters prior to the game, he eventually allowed himself a few claps in response just ahead of kick-off and then walking down the tunnel following the stalemate.

Talking to the Huddersfield official club website following the game, he said: “It was nice to see familiar faces, Luton was brilliant for me and it was nice to be back.”

On the contest itself, a game in which Luton had the best of the first half, before the visitors finally came out of the defensive shell in the second period, and might have snatched a winner late on, Pearson added: “It was a tough game, Luton know how to play the game and the conditions, we found it tough the first half.

“But second half we had chances and in the end it could’ve gone either way.

“It’s the conditions, you can’t see it as much through the camera, but the wind and rain is all blowing in one direction and we were playing against it first half.

“Second half it was on our side, so I think that played its part today and 0-0 was probably a fair result.

“First half they were on top, second half we were probably on top.

“I bet they were frustrated they didn’t take theirs (chances) and same for us second half.