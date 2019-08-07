Town skipper felt Sluga could hold his head high after Boro debut

Town captain Sonny Bradley felt keeper Simon Sluga could hold his head high despite making a costly error during Friday night’s 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough.

Moments after pulling off a truly stunning save to prevent Marvin Johnson’s curler from bending into the top corner, Sluga then saw Britt Assombalonga’s tame effort slip through his grasp as Boro made it 2-2.

After the break, the club record signing made a string of excellent stops, impressively dashing off his line as well to keep Luton in the game, allowing James Collins to rescue a point late on.

Bradley said: “Obviously he’ll be really disappointed with the one he did concede but, since he’s turned up at the club, he hasn’t been here long and I haven’t seen him do that.

“So I’m sure that’s just a one-off and he’s an honest lad, he’ll holds his hands up and admit he should have done better.

“But there was certainly a really good save in the first half, as I’ve turned around, I can see it bending into the top corner and he had no right to save that, so he made a fantastic save and kept us in the game.

“Second half he made a good save from a corner too.

“He came out and he was really positive, made some good saves, so he can hold his head high, as I think it was an impressive debut overall.

“If we can eradicate the mistakes, we possibly go on and win the game, he’ll know that and we know that as a team, it’s a positive result.”

Striker James Collins was also impressed by the first appearance of Sluga in a Hatters shirt.

He continued: “I thought he showed some great character.

“Obviously he made a mistake, but he made some fantastic saves and he really got us out of trouble at times with set-pieces as well.

“You can see the quality he’s got and it’s tough coming over to a new country and going over to the Championship as well.

“I’m sure he will be a great signing for us.”