Town skipper left feeling slightly frustrated with Baggies point

Town defender Sonny Bradley at the Hawthorns - pic: Gareth Owen.

Town defender Sonny Bradley admitted there was a slight element of frustration surrounding his side’s goalless draw at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Although the Hatters had less possession than their hosts at the Hawthorns, both sides went close in the first half, Dan Potts’ header cleared off the line after Bradley cleverly blocked the Baggies defenders, with home striker Brandon Thomas-Asante diverting a low cross wide and then hitting the outside of the post

After the break, forward Elijah Adebayo went for goal from 25 yards when Jordan Clark was well placed to his left, as he saw a deflected attempt tipped over by former Luton loanee Alex Palmer, with Albion winger Jed Wallace curling narrowly wide too.

Late on, Potts might have won it, snatching at a great chance inside the box when a long throw dropped at his feet, as speaking afterwards, Bradley said: “I always speak about coming into every game to win.

“The gameplan was pretty spot on today, we kept a clean sheet, the first 10-15 minutes were a bit cagey, getting to grips with the game, they’ve had a couple of half chances, but we never really felt threatened.

“Then we got to grips with the game and I think the two best chances probably fall to Dan Potts.

“The first header gets cleared off the line and then second half, the long throw and he’s got more time than he thinks.

“He’s had a shot and he’s kind of scuffed it, if he gets a clean strike on that it’s a goal and on a different day, this is three points.

“So it’s a good point, but there’s a little bit of frustration there as I think in the final third, with a little bit more composure today we go on to win the game and it’s probably a 1-0 away from home, but it’s not to be and it’s five points out of the eight days.

“Elijah’s had a shot on the edge of the box, a little bit more composure, if he scores, it’s one of them, we don’t say anything.

"I think Jordan Clark to the left of him is off the shoulder and on a different day he makes a different decision and we possibly go on and win it, but I’m certainly not complaining about a clean sheet and a point.”

With the atmosphere inside the Hawthorns turning fairly toxic in the final 10 minutes, as an already under pressure manager Steve Bruce withdrew the hosts’ most likely source of a goal in Thomas-Asante, replacing him with top scorer Karlan Grant, much to the anger of the home supporters, who quickly vented their feelings towards the under-fire boss.

Asked if that was something they could use to their advantage as the away side, Bradley added: “A little bit, but I think for the away team, it doesn’t affect us as much.

"That question will probably relate more to the home players as a lot of the noise is directed at them.

“For us, if you can and if you’re intelligent enough, you can use that energy in a positive way for yourself and that’s what you can do.