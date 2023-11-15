Town skipper Lockyer insists returning Hatters team-mate will be 'massive' for Luton in their battle to stay up

Clark is back with late cameo at Old Trafford

​Town skipper Tom Lockyer has tipped team-mate Jordan Clark to be a ‘massive’ player for the Hatters in their battle to stay in the Premier League this season.

The 30-year-old midfielder made his long-awaited return from ankle ligament damage recently, named on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

He was among the substitutes once more at Old Trafford on Saturday, this time brought on for the final 18 minutes by boss Rob Edwards as Luton, trailing 1-0 to Victor Lindelof’s close range strike, looked for an equaliser.

Jordan Clark applauds the Town fans after Luton are beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Although Clark couldn’t engineer a first ever point at the Red Devils for the Hatters, Lockyer believes he could have a real influence on the team for the remainder of the campaign, saying: “He was really unlucky to pick up his injury in pre-season like he did, but he’s put the work in to get back here.

"He is an incredible player, he’ll be massive for us this season.

"We're drip feeding him back in now, you can see he’s got quality, he’s been out for quite a while, so it’s not just going to come back to him overnight.