Town skipper not expected back until the New Year due to knee fracture

Sonny Bradley receives treatment against Reading earlier in the season

Luton boss Rob Edwards has confirmed that club captain Sonny Bradley is out of action until the New Year due to the knee injury picked up in the goalless draw with Reading on November 1.

The 31-year-old landed awkwardly on his right leg after going up for an aerial challenge and was immediately stretchered off, with TV footage showing just how severe an incident it could have been for the centre half, who has been restricted to just 12 appearances this term.

Although Bradley had tweeted there was no ligament damage or a break, previous manager Nathan Jones revealed scans had shown the skipper suffered a small fracture to his knee.

He has since moved on to Southampton, with Edwards appointed as his successor during the World Cup break, and when asked just what kind of recovery time is to be expected for the defender, he said: “Sonny’s going to be a little bit longer.

"It could have been a really significant injury, you look at the mechanism and how he did it, but luckily in a way, it’s not as bad as it could have been.

"It’s still an injury where it was very painful and it’s a longer one, so it will probably be into the New Year with Sonny.”

Luton have suffered badly with injuries to key components in their defence, Dan Potts fracturing his back recently, with Reece Burke missing since the 2-0 win at his former side Hull City on September 30.

Fred Onyedinma, Henri Lansbury and Cauley Woodrow have all been absent too, as giving an update, Edwards added: “There’s a couple that are getting closer.

"Pottsy was out on the grass today, Burkey as well, but there won’t be too many changes on that front as yet, but hopefully very, very soon.