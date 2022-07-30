Town skipper views Birmingham opener as the 'perfect fixture' after Luton's heavy defeats to the Blues last season

Luton’s season opener against bogey side Birmingham City this afternoon could be the ‘perfect fixture’ in which to begin their Championship campaign with according to skipper Sonny Bradley.

The Hatters were beaten twice by the Blues last term, heavily so as well, thrashed 5-0 on home soil in August and then losing the away contest 3-0 in February.

In fact, Town are yet to beat City at home since their return to the second tier, with just a point from three matches, their last victory at Kenilworth Road back in October 2006, when Rowan Vine (2) and David Bell were on target in a 3-2 Champions success.

Hatters captain Sonny Bradley

That should hopefully work in their favour though as Bradley said: “If I could pick one fixture to really kick-off the season, apart from playing a certain team at home which might have topped it, this is the fixture that I wanted.

"Both fixtures last season I didn’t play in, I had to watch which was difficult for me, but I feel like there is a score to settle.

“In a way, I give a team talk each game and for me the team talk is already done.

"I don’t need to say too much, we know not only how important it is to start well on the first game of the season, but it’s important to show a team in the past that have beaten you that we’ve improved.