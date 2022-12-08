Town squad have been given a 'clean slate' under new Hatters boss according to midfielder

Luton boss Rob Edwards in discussion with head of sports science Jared Roberts-Smith - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Town midfielder Jordan Clark knows that the Hatters players will have to fight for their places once more when returning to Championship action this weekend, with the squad having been given a clean slate by new boss Rob Edwards.

The 28-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet under previous manager Nathan Jones, only missing one Championship clash, starting 19 of the other 20 fixtures.

Advertisement

However, he like the rest of his team-mates, will now have to redouble their efforts to get into the side after the popular Welshman left to join Premier League Southampton, replaced by former Forest Green and Watford chief Edwards.

Clark said: “I was gutted, Nathan, Chris (Cohen) and Sheez (Alan Sheehan) left, but on the other hand you’re saying well done to them as they deserve everything they’ve got.

"They were great for me, fetched me in here, gave me a chance here, so sad to see them go, but then when a new manager comes in, it’s a fresh slate for everyone.

"Everyone is out to impress, put their best foot forward, I think that’s what everyone’s done.

Advertisement

"Training has been really lively, really good, now it’s up to the manager, who he picks for the games coming forward.

"It’s a clean slate, if you’re not training well you’re not going to get picked, but all the lads have been at it.

Advertisement

"It’s been good tempo which is what they want, what they try to drum into us every single day, but whoever’s training the best and playing the best in the games will play.

"So it’s not as if he’s got favourites, he’s going to pick whoever he thinks is the best player for that position, so it’s been really good, really positive.”

Advertisement

Edwards himself has already stated that he won’t be looking to change things drastically at Kenilworth Road, especially when taking over a side that reached the play-offs last term, and are well placed for another crack this season.

It’s something he, plus assistants Paul Trollope and Richie Kyle has reinforced to the players as well, with Clark continuing: “That’s the first thing he said, he’s the lucky one coming into this group as we’ve got a great group of lads and we’re in a good position.

Advertisement

"So we’ve just got to kick on again, take on board what him and the staff are saying, and it’s about getting three points.

“He’s not trying to change too much, just change little bits.

Advertisement

"Him, Trolls and Richie are just trying to add their little bits into the group that we’ve got as we’ve got a really good group of lads.

"So he’s not trying to change too much, just implementing his own little coaching things.”

Advertisement

On what specifically those minor alterations are, Clark added: “He just wants you to be brave on the ball, express yourself, but then when you lose the ball, just get it back as soon as you can.

"Play in the opponents half, which is good as we’ve got quite a lot of attacking players, but just work hard, run back as quick as you can.

Advertisement

"It sounds a bit basic, but it’s the fundamentals of football in a way.

"The lads are enjoying it, they enjoy training and just getting on the ball, trying to be creative in the final third and not worrying about giving the ball away, as it happens at the top level, so we’re going to do it as players.

Advertisement