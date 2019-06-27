Town stopper happy to go out on loan

Luton keeper Harry Isted is open to a loan move this season in a bid to gain some much-needed game time.

The 22-year-old, who penned a new deal with the Hatters this afternoon, played twice for the first team last season, both of those games coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He was on the bench for a number of League One games, picked ahead of Marek Stech, but is happy to move away temporarily if it's in his best interests.

Isted, who has been on loan at Chesham United back in January 2018, said: "I love it here at Luton. Two years ago when I first came on trial, I could see the club’s ambition to get this far but I didn’t think it would happen this quickly.

“Hopefully now I can go out and get some games.

"I’m 22 and I need to gain some more experience, so I’m happy with whatever plan the manager and Kev have for me.”

Goalkeeper coach Kevin Dearden believes a loan spell could benefit the young stopper hugely.

He said: "We are just looking to see what is the best option for Harry moving forward.

"He’s developed as much as he can here in respect of training, but he needs to go and play games at senior level and see how he copes with that.

“A lot of them (Town's players) have commented to me about how he’s progressed and what a good goalkeeper he’s become.

"He’s now got to go out and prove that."

Speaking to the Luton News before the deal was announced, boss Graeme Jones hinted that Isted could get the chance to go out and gain some experience, saying: "We’ve got to get his development and his games programme right.

“There’s definitely a future for Harry and that’s where the work is.

“I’m not going to say he’s going out on loan, I haven’t spoken to Harry, but I want to get him back in, I want to have a look at him if I can and then we’ll take it from there.”