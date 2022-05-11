Town stopper Ingram has a degree of sympathy for Royals keeper Nyland after he concedes 'freak goal' to quick-thinking Cornick

Town keeper Matt Ingram claims the ball

Luton keeper Matt Ingram definitely felt a degree of sympathy for opposite number Orjan Nyland after the Reading stopper was beaten by Harry Cornick’s wonderful moment of sheer opportunism on Saturday.

Having collected Amari’i Bell’s low cross from the left on the stroke of half time, the Norwegian went to throw the ball out, before opting against it, and eventually dropping it on the floor for what he felt would be a routine clearance.

However, what he and none of his defenders had seen, despite the Reading fans clearly trying to alert him to, was Cornick hiding behind him waiting to pounce, which he did, stealing in to take possession and then slot home for what proved the only goal of the contest.

Speaking about the strike, Ingram said: “You really don’t often get to see it, but mistakes, they happen to us all.

"It was just a really unfortunate one, very clever from Cornick but I do feel for him.

"Luckily they weren’t playing for anything and luckily it wasn’t me as I think I would have been sent back to Hull, but fortunately for us it was nice to get the 1-0 win.

"I think every fan could see it unfold in the ground and just thought, ‘he’s not going to put it down, is he?’

“But then it was like, ‘he might not have seen him.’

"He’s not looked, he’s put it down and Harry was there to cheekily take it around him.

"He still had a lot to do to put it in, but it’s one of those things, it’s a freak goal.

"It could happen to any of us.

"It’s a lapse in concentration for a couple of seconds and then you ruin it for the rest of the game.”

After the interval, a Reading attacker attempted to do the same to Ingram, but the stopper was ready for the potential danger, adding: “The back three were very quick to make me aware of the player behind me, so I didn’t do a repeat of that.

“I’ve not done it from memory, and I don’t aim to start any time soon.