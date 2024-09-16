Town stopper Kaminski earns praise from Luton boss for his role in Hatters' victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belgian international makes two big saves at the Den

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards was pleased to see goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski come up trumps to help earn the Hatters earn a first victory of the Championship season at Millwall on Saturday.

The 31-year-old had a fairly quiet first period at the Den, his main threats coming from range, fielding one ambitious attempt from home midfielder Casper De Norre. It was more of the same in the second half too, until late on when substitute Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu sold team-mate Liam Walsh short in the centre of the park and in a flash the ball was transferred to forward Macaulay Langstaff who raced clean through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker, who had been absolutely prolific for Notts County in the National League and League Two, bagging 70 goals in 91 matches, is yet to get off the mark for his new side though after a big money summer move to east London. The Belgian international ensured it remained that way too, his outstretched right boot diverting the forward’s low drive away from the bottom corner and behind.

Then, with the final action of the game, Town conceded a corner which saw the hosts send up opposite number Lukas Jensen in the search of a last-gasp leveller. The deep set-piece met by towering defender Shaun Hutchinson who got a powerful header towards goal, only for Kaminski to spring to his right and claw it away.

It was enough of one of Town’s heroes from the Premier League to keep his first overall clean sheet of the season, having been sent off during the first half of the goalless draw at Portsmouth last month, as speaking afterwards, Edwards said: “The one-on-one was our giveaway and then a set-piece right at the last second which again I thought we just gave the ball away needlessly just before that. It was a couple that were our own doing that maybe we’ve been punished for in the previous weeks, but Thomas made a couple of big saves.

"I was pleased with our goalkeeper. Away from home in the Championship, you’re going to need him. He’s not getting worked as much as he was last year at the moment, but made a couple of big saves when required. It was so stop-start, and I feel drained after that as it became a real slog. But the last two times we came here, nil-nil last time, one-nil today, a couple of clean sheets here is difficult to do, so we showed a lot of character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaminski’s saves saw his name sung after the final whistle by the near 2,000 away fans who had got a birds eye view of his two saves, both coming in the goal that the travelling supporters were housed behind. It enabled Edwards to enjoy his fist pumping celebration for the first time since April, as Luton also won away in the league for the first time since Boxing Day as well. The boss added: “I know they’ve been frustrated and rightly so. We always go over and say thank you, it’s nice to be able to do that today on the back of a win.”

Hatters boss Rob Edwards looks on at Millwall - pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Discussing his saves on X, @GrazVegas80 wrote: Mr Kaminski - the strongest toes in the business, keeping that out! He's saved so many shots that I was certain were going in for us, it's quite brilliant. @justinhill08: “What a keeper so relieved we kept him.” @ovvenchips: “I love the way he celebrated the first stop. Pure passion for the craft.” @wearepantsweare: “The most important retain from last season.” @TherapyThorpe: “Best keeper in the league.”