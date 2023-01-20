Town stopper Macey wants to bring a 'calmness' to Portsmouth's back-line following loan switch

Town stopper Matt Macey has joined Portsmouth on loan

Goalkeeper Matt Macey is determined to bring a ‘calmness’ to the Portsmouth defence after agreeing to spend the rest of the season on loan at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old moved to the south coast to become new Pompey manager John Mousinho’s first signing since he was appointed as Danny Cowley’s successor earlier today.

Macey, who was on Arsenal’s books for eight years, returned for a second spell with Luton in the summer from 18 months at Scottish Premier League side Hibernian where he was an FA Cup finalist.

Speaking to the Portsmouth official website, he said: “I'm delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing for Pompey, it was a great opportunity that came up.

“This is such a big club and one with a great fanbase.

"A new head coach has also come in, so it’s exciting times.

“There’s a lot of positivity around the place and that was the case when I spoke with him about the move.

“That certainly helped me to make the decision that I definitely want to be here at Portsmouth Football Club.

“I’m looking forward to the chance to play regular football again and experience the atmosphere at Fratton Park.

"People always notice my size and I like to take the pressure off the other boys as much as I can by coming for crosses.

