Town striker Adebayo backed to go 'right to the very top' by Luton team-mate

Elijah Adebayo tucks home his second of the night at Coventry on Wednesday evening

Town striker Harry Cornick believes that striker partner Elijah Adebayo will go 'right to the very top' in his career.

The 23-year-old has made a big impact since his arrival at Kenilworth Road from League Two Walsall in January, scoring five goals in his first 18 appearances last season.

He has now matched that tally in just nine outings this term, with braces in his last two home games against Swansea City and Coventry City.

Adebayo showed he has mental toughness as well, as after missing a wonderful chance against Bournemouth on Saturday from close range, he stepped up to the spot when being felled in Wednesday night’s 5-0 win over the Sky Blues after just 94 seconds, confidently dispatching the penalty.

The ex-Fulham youngster also found the net from close range from another Cornick flick, as his striker partner said: “It’s (scoring after Bournemouth miss) big for him but nothing will faze him.

“He’s a top, top player I’ve no doubt about that.

“I said to him after that you’re going to get thousands and thousands of chances in your career, one chance is not going to define you.

“He’s come straight back, scored two, that’s what he does, he’ll score you so many goals and he’s a threat throughout.

“Even if he doesn't score, he wins headers, gets us up the pitch, he’s a great player.

“If we keep him for a long time we’re a lucky club but there will be a lot of people after him as I do think he will go right to the very top I really do.”

Boss Nathan Jones was also full of praise for the manner in which Adebayo dominated the Coventry defence on the night, adding: “The way he performed and the pace and energy and power was a joy, and as a manager that’s what we want to evolve into.

"That’s what we’ve recruited and we’ve gambled and let some big players go as we felt that’s what we needed to do to put in performances like that.