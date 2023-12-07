Muskwe yet to score for the Grecians this season

Luton striker Admiral Muskwe could see his loan spell at League One side Exeter City cut short after suffering a ‘significant’ hamstring injury while on international duty for Zimbabwe last month.

The 25-year-old moved to St James Park on a season-long loan back in September, but has struggled to make an impact, playing just eight times in all competitions, failing to score in that time as well.

Called up by his country for a World Cup qualifier against Rwanda recently, winning his fifth cap alongside Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Muskwe lasted just 23 minutes of the goalless draw, replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Admiral Muskwe was injured while on international duty for Zimbabwe - pic: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

Returning to Devon, the former Leicester youngster has missed the last two League One matches against Bolton and Shrewsbury, as discussing his future, Grecians boss Gary Caldwell, who could opt to end the deal short next month, told the BBC: “As we get closer to January that will probably be a discussion we'll have with Luton, see what happens there and how much he is going to be out for in terms of the rest of the season.

"It's a position where we're fairly light, but it's an opportunity for other people to come in and stake their place in the team and an opportunity for other people to score goals.

"Our thoughts are with Admiral and hopefully he recovers quickly and gets back as quick as he can.”

Meanwhile, Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe has also suffered another setback in his attempts to feature for Shrewsbury Town this term.

The 23-year-old had seen his season hit by a back injury at the beginning of the campaign, but returned to play 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy last month.

However, he now faces a further spell out, as writing on Twitter, Thorpe said: “It’s very difficult to be able to express how I currently feel. The people closest to me know how desperate I am to be successful at @shrewsburytown

this season and for that to be put on hold yet again with a repeat back injury is very tough to take. I hope to be back soon.”

Boss Matt Taylor, a former Hatter himself, told the club’s official website: “We haven’t seen anywhere near enough of Elliot. The fans, if you asked them what type of player he is, they probably wouldn’t know.