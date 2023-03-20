Town striker felt there some 'questionable' decisions during his 100th appearance for the Hatters at Sunderland

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo described it as an ‘honour’ to reach 100 appearances for the Hatters at Sunderland on Saturday, a match he felt was littered with a number of ‘questionable’ decisions.

With the visitors leading 1-0, the Town forward was dragged to the ground inside the area by home substitute Lynden Gooch, only to see referee Scott Oldham, on his first Championship encounter, somehow whistle for a free kick against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make matters worse, 10 minutes later, the official was awarding a penalty, but this time in favour of the Black Cats after Amad Diallo clearly dived under pressure from Amari’i Bell, the Manchester United youngster getting up to hammer home the spot-kick.

It meant that spoils were eventually shared at the Stadium of Light, as Adebayo, who was signed from Walsall in February 2021 and has scored 31 goals for the Hatters in that time, tweeted: “An honour to reach this milestone with this club!

"Boys gave everything and deserved so much more, some questionable decisions, I won’t say much more, we go again after the break!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Replying on social media, @JordanTompkinss said: “You’re a credit to our club, keep going we can achieve something special this season.

"Rest up ready for the big one in a couple of weeks.”

Town striker Elijah Adebayo made his 100th appearance for Luton on Saturday

@FanHubHatter: “You don't need to say more... Everyone knows.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

@nickverney: “An Elija hat trick against Watford would go down well.”

@GK1Lob: “Hurts today, thank you for everything Eli, big things ahead at LTFC.”

@emmaorch: “A credit to this club!

"The refs in this league are awful and we deserved so much more today!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Bring on the next games.”

@crabmanscoop: “Its an honour to have you play for Luton.

"Keep doing what you do.”

@WilmottStephen: “Well done Eli long may you continue."

Advertisement

Advertisement

@AnleyBrian: “Hopefully game number 112 will be in the Premier League.”

@mikedoney: “Congratulations. Win stolen from us today.”

@BrianHodgson3: “An honour to witness it.”

@Neilcp71: “Congratulations @EliSaint4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ve been a superb player for us.”

@OReillyJoAnne: “Love you Elijah - congratulations on joining the club.”

@bradersfirst: “Well deserved. Hopefully we get another 100 plus.”

@eartheart6: “On the bright side their keeper threw us one today, swings and roundabouts - enjoy a couple of days off.

Advertisement

Advertisement