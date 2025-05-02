Town striker hopes Luton's resurgence hasn't come too late to secure Championship survival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton striker Carlton Morris is hopeful that Town’s resurgence under boss Matt Bloomfield hasn’t come too late to ensure Championship survival this season.

The Hatters head to West Bromwich Albion tomorrow in the knowledge that a victory will ensure another campaign in the second tier, while a draw or defeat could still be enough for the club to avoid the drop depending on results elsewhere. To even be in this position is an impressive turnaround, especially as the situation had looked pretty bleak a few months back and then even more so when beaten 1-0 on home soil by Blackburn Rovers last month, as many outside of the dressing room had consigned themselves to watching League One football next term.

However, Town’s players had other ideas, beating relegation rivals Derby County 1-0 in what was round considered a must-win fixture on Good Friday, and then defeating Bristol City 3-1 on home soil a few days later. Those two successes were backed up by a thrilling last- minute 1-0 triumph against Coventry City at the weekend, which was enough to lift the Hatters out of the bottom three for the first time since January and ensure they are masters of their own destiny on the final day.

Carlton Morris looks to break forward against Coventry on Saturday - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

When facing the press this season after a defeat, of which there have been many, Morris has always stated that he had full belief Town could turn things around, and it finally looks like that could be coming true. He now hopes it will be enough, telling Sky Sports: “We haven’t stopped all season. We've had performances here (Kenilworth Road) where we’ve been the best side by far, we’ve lost the game, we’ve had performances where we’ve been poor, lost the game, average, lost the game, we’ve hit some momentum now and are riding that wave, so credit to the lads for sticking with it.

"It’s really good as it’s come to fruition now, all the work we’ve been doing since he’s (Bloomfield) first came in. He stuck by it, credit to him, Thommo (Richard Thomas, assistant manager) and the whole coaching staff. The lads have been putting it into action on the training pitch and now we're starting to reap those rewards. I just hope it's not too late. We're leaving it all on the line out there for this football club, for each other and for the fans.”

The fact that Luton find themselves in a position of rare optimism going into the contest at the Hawthorns was thanks to a dramatic clash with the Sky Blues, last weekend, as with both sides reduced to 10 men, and the clocking ticking into the 90th minute, Morris himself featured prominently in Shandon Baptiste’s crucial strike to claim all three points.

It was the forward who applied the pressure which led to a huge error between keeper Bradley Collins and defender Liam Kitching, as the pair collided inside the area, allowing Town’s midfielder to find the net via the boot of Luis Binks and send Kenilworth Road into scenes of sheer ecstasy. Morris added: “It was a mental game to be fair. Credit to Coventry, they’re a really good side in this division, they showed grit and determination for so long with 10 men and that sums football up really, us going down to 10 men and then getting the winner.”