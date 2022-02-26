Town striker Hylton ready to face a 'highly motivated' Derby County

Danny Hylton celebrates opening the scoring against Stoke on Wednesday night

Hatters attacker Danny Hylton knows his side are coming up against what he believes will be a 'highly motivated' Derby County side who are fighting tooth and nail for their Championship safety this afternoon.

The Rams pitch up at Kenilworth Road some eight points behind fourth bottom Reading, whose back-to-back wins has put real distance between themselves and Wayne Rooney's team.

Hylton knows with the visitors desperate for the points to boost their survival hopes, then Town need to be on their guard, saying: "They’re fighting for their lives.

"They’re doing okay and when you play against a team like that they’ve almost got nothing to lose.

"They’re going to be really highly motivated and that’s tough, we're going to have to dust ourselves down, recover and start focusing on Derby.”

Meanwhile, Hatters boss Nathan Jones was quick to praise the unity currently running right the way through the club, adding: "It’s difficult with our resources to compete at the top end of the Championship.

"We don't work to our resources, we work to our work, our processes, our structure and all we have.

"If all those things come together, that’s what’s happening at the minute.

"We’re aligned from the board, to the fans, to the manager, to the CEO, to the groundsman, to the media, to the cook, everyone’s involved and that’s the greatest thing we have.