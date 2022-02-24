Town striker Hylton relieved he didn't have to leave Luton in the transfer window as he declares 'I don't want to be anywhere else'

Luton striker Danny Hylton was thrilled that a rumoured move away from Kenilworth Road didn't materialise during the recent transfer window.

There had been speculation that the 32-year-old would be allowed to depart the Hatters in search of regular first team football, with former side Oxford said to be interested.

However, the deadline came and went with Hylton still in Bedfordshire, as the forward went on to repay the faith show by boss Nathan Jones, with his second goal of the season during a magnificent 2-1 win at Stoke City last night.

Having now been at the club for almost six years, the forward was relieved his stint hadn't come to an end, saying: “There's always going to be talk when you're not playing, there's this and that, phone-calls, but the gaffer will tell you, I always say, I love it here, I don't want to be anywhere else.

"I wanted to stay and I'm delighted the gaffer wanted me to stay and that’s a small little bit of repayment today.

"I want to stay involved, want to play more games, want to stay fit, want to get sharper and contribute to this team.

"It’s a fantastic squad, I might not play every game, but when I'm called upon, I want to give my all for the team and lets see where we can get to.”

Luton striker Danny Hylton celebrates his goal against Stoke City

There had been the odd eyebrows raised when Hylton was handed just a second league start of the season at the bet365 Stadium last night, playing in a deeper role than he has been accustomed to as well, just behind Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick.

However, the forward was still able to showcase his predatory instincts to break into the box and expertly volley home Harry Cornick’s cross for what was his 60th in 159 outings for the Hatters.

Hylton knows it might still be enough to guarantee him a start when Derby County are the visitors this weekend though, as he continued “It was Harry Cornick running down the wing, no-one’s going to catch him are they, so I just thought I’d run in the box.

"He put a great ball in, I managed to get a little touch on it and I'm delighted to see it go in the bottom corner.

“It's brilliant, but Saturday's a new game.

"Our squad's brilliant, so there's going to be rotation, you see players get left out that should never get left out of squads, they're talented boys.

"I won't get too carried away, when I’m called upon, I just want to contribute as much as I can."

Town manager Jones, who has been a fervent supporter of Hylton ever since he brought him to the club from Oxford, once more reiterated the forward, who is believed to be out of contract in the summer, could cut it in the second tier, even when played out of position.

He said: "I said to Danny Hylton, Joe Allen is as good a midfielder in the Championship, get around him, try and dominate him.

"I felt that’s what he did.

"Danny Hylton was absolutely outstanding, but Danny Hylton two years ago was a top Championship striker.

"Injury caused him a little bit of a problem, but that’s the type of level of performance that Danny Hylton was producing against Premier League sides, against Championship sides, against anyone that he came up against.

"So we know what we have in him when he’s at it and he was at it tonight.”

To hear his manager's continued support during what has been a tough time with injuries in the last few seasons, Hylton added: “He does with everyone, not just me.

"Whether you’re playing, out of the team, injured, whatever, he loves everyone and he treats everybody the same.

"He’ll do anything for you, and that’s why we have the environment we do because you see the boys will run through brick walls for him.