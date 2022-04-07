Town striker Hylton would have happily traded his Posh strike for three points in play-off push

Town forward Danny Hylton

Striker Danny Hylton admitted he would have traded his fourth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Peterborough United on Tuesday night for another three points in the Hatters’ quest for a play-off place.

The forward had started the game in an attacking midfield berth, but moved alongside striker Elijah Adebayo once Cameron Jerome went off in the first half with a tight hamstring.

He was then in the right place to turn home Fred Onyedinma’s pinpoint cross just after half time, but was replaced by skipper Sonny Bradley late on and had to watch from the bench as the Posh levelled with four minutes to play through Jonson Clark-Harris’s header.

On his change of role and strike, Hylton said: “I just like running around to be honest, I’ll play anywhere.

“We’ve got a group of 25, 26, 27 lads, however many it is, and there’s some real talent in there, whoever plays does a brilliant job.

“Whether it’s me or anywhere else, the person coming in is going to work hard and try to do their best for the team.

“It was me today and I’m delighted I was able to play and contribute to the team.

“I know it’s a cliche but I’d trade it for three points all day, so happy to score, but gutted that we didn’t win.”

The goal itself was a fantastic team move started by midfielder Henri Lansbury, who had come on to replace Jerome in the first half.

He fed an exquisite pass inside the home full back for Onyedinma to race on to and set up Hylton, as the striker continued: “Would you expect anything else from Henri?

“Henri’s an unbelievable footballer, he’s a great technician in everything he does.

"It’s what he does, he’s a brilliant passer of the ball, when he gets on the ball, you make runs.

"It was a great ball to Fred, and when Fred gets in those positions, he’s very hard to deal with so you’ve just got to be aware and alive that if he beats his man he’s going to get the ball in the box.

“So make the right runs, today it was me, it doesn't matter who scores at this time of the season, it’s all about picking up points.

“We scored a similar one when we played Peterborough at home, Fred got down the wing and cut it back for Harry Cornick and he’s bundled it in from the other side.

"These things we look at it, we work on, patterns of play, all the time in training, getting in, the full backs, wingers down the line, and when they get in there they’ve got quality.

"We work on the runs to make and thankfully I managed to make a run across the near, Fred picked me out and I scored.

"It doesn’t matter how it goes in, if it bundles in, I’ll take it.”

As is usual when Hylton plays, he was getting plenty of stick from the home support and was quick to remind them of the fact when finding the net.

He said: “I love the thing with the fans, when they’re booing and they’re on your case, it’s all good.

“There’s no bad meant in it, I enjoyed it, I’m sure they enjoyed it and 1-1 at the end of the day is probably a fair result.”

Hylton also thought he could and should have had at least one penalty in the game, particularly when going over in the area after what he felt was a push in the first half

He added: “I’ve not seen it back, I think at least one of them could have been, but some you get, some you don’t.