Town striker Jerome excited to link up with Hatters' fellow new signing Lansbury

Midfielder Henri Lansbury sprays a pass out wide against Hitchin last weekend

Town striker Cameron Jerome believes that the quality possessed by fellow summer signing Henri Lansbury makes him an ‘exciting’ addition for his fellow forwards at Kenilworth Road this term.

The 30-year-old agreed to move to the Hatters after not being offered a new deal by Bristol City, becoming one of Luton’s seven additions of the transfer window so far.

Starting out with Arsenal, Lansbury made three substitute appearances in the Premier League during his six years with the Gunners, also having loan spells at Scunthorpe, Watford, Norwich and West Ham United, before moving to Nottingham Forest for £1m in 2012.

It was at the City Ground where he made his name as a goalscoring midfielder, finding the net 33 times in 150 games, as a £2.75m switch to Aston Villa followed in 2017.

He struggled to nail down a place at Villa Park though, featuring just 53 times in his spell at Villa Park, although did play 10 times in the top flight during the 2019-20 campaign.

Lansbury headed to Bristol City in January, with 16 games under his belt, while his first outing in a Luton short, albeit against Hitchin last weekend, proved he his more than comfortable on the ball, with a definite eye for a pass, delivering a glorious through ball for Elliot Lee’s clever finish.

Jerome who himself has played in the top flight and the Championship for the majority of his career, is excited about a potential link-up with the experienced midfielder, saying of his new team-mate: “I’ve seen Henri play a number of times and I’ve played against him a number of times.

"He’s a really good footballer and has operated at a high level so it’s an exciting signing for the club.

“To get someone of that calibre through the door, speaks volumes of where the club is going and where it’s trying to go.

"I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to the club and the squad this year.