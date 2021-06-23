Town striker looking forward to finding out who Luton are up against on the opening day

Harry Cornick tries to sprint away in Luton's opening Championship game at Barnsley last season

Like the rest of the Hatters fans, forward Cameron Jerome is eagerly anticipating just who his side will be coming up against first when the Championship fixtures are announced on Thursday morning.

Town’s schedule for their third season in the second tier will be unveiled at 9am, with the experienced Jerome looking forward to locking horns with a number of his former sides again.

The 34-year-old was on the books of Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough as a youngster, before making his professional debut with Cardiff City.

He has also played for Birmingham City, Stoke City and Derby County amongst others during his lengthy career to date, as on finding out the Hatters' opening day opponents, Jerome said: “Half of them are my old clubs!

“I’m looking forward to Thursday, seeing who we get.

"It’s always nice to have that thrill on the first day, who you’re going to draw first game of the season.

“It gives you that bit of a target then, having pre-season you’re working towards that game.

“You always want to play the first game so you’re desperate to try and make an impression pre-season.

“Hopefully you get in the side come the first game of the season.”

Luton will also find out their EFL Cup first round opponents on Thursday, with the draw taking place live on Sky Sports at 3:40pm.

A total of 35 fixtures will be drawn, which includes EFL Cup debutants Sutton United and newly promoted Hartlepool United.

After finishing bottom of the Premier League last term, Sheffield United will be included, along with fellow relegated clubs, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.