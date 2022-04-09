Town striker not feeling the pressure ahead of televised clash with play-off rivals Huddersfield

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo celebrates his goal against Millwall on Saturday

Town striker Elijah Adebayo doesn’t believe there will be any extra pressure on his side to prove their potential Premier League credentials when running out in front of the Sky Sports cameras once more at fellow play-off hopefuls Huddersfield Town on Monday evening

The Hatters top scorer is expected to lead the line at the John Smith’s Stadium and on whether the fixture being televised will give both himself and his team-mates an opportunity to demonstrate they are ready to make the step up to the top flight, he said: “The Huddersfield game is great because we’re both in great positions.

“I don’t think it’s to show what we can do, we’ve shown that already.

"We have been on Sky a numerous amount of times this season, and anyone who knows Luton Town knows what they’re going to get from a game of football.

“So, it is another opportunity to show what we’ve got, but people who have watched us before would know that we are a hardworking team and we score goals.”

Finding the net has been a strong point for both Adebayo and the Hatters this term, with the former Fulham youngster on 16 in all competitions, while as a team Luton have already surpassed last season’s tally with ease.

When asked if he had given himself a goal ahead of the campaign beginning back in August, the forward continued: “I don’t want to set myself a target because then you limit yourself, then you look forward and think ‘this is the bonus.’

“But if you take it step by step and score as many as possible, then the sky is your limit.”

Being back in front of the TV cameras once more will also be a boost for Adebayo who sat out the Hatters’ recent clash against Premier League giants Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round last month.

Town had led Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League winners and World Club Cup champions twice before going out 3-2 on the night, as Luton’s leading marksman added: “The Chelsea game, I wasn’t involved but it was fantastic.

“To get the early goal and everyone’s up off their seats and I was sitting there thinking ‘the noise in here is amazing.’

“Everyone was buzzing and the game didn’t finish how we wanted it to, but it was a chance to say we can go toe-to-toe with big teams in the Premier League, and if that’s where we want to get to then that’s the output we’re going to have to be putting in every week.