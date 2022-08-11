Town striker Pepple targets goals and improvement after making loan switch from Luton to Grimsby

Town striker Aribim Pepple ahead of his loan move to Grimsby - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton striker Aribim Pepple is targeting a campaign of goals and improvement following his season-long move to League Two Grimsby Town earlier this week.

The 19-year-old had only been officially unveiled as a Hatter just seven days beforehand, as it was then announced on Monday he was heading to Blundell Park for the rest of the term.

Pepple had been in red-hot form for Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, which is what persuaded Town to make their move, and he now wants to show those kind of traits during his time in Cleethorpes.

Speaking to the Grimsby official website, he said: “I want to come and get regular minutes now, get adapted to English football, so I am excited.

"A couple of teams had been scouting me for a while, and they (Luton) were one of them.

"When I started scoring lots of goals a couple of teams started reaching out but they acted fast and were interested, presented a long-term plan in terms of my development and I was immediately interested and I asked my agent to get it done.

"My journey hasn’t been an easy one, it has been a long one so to get that interest was a proud moment for myself and my family.

“I think the biggest thing for me is goals, that is what I am looking to do, but apart from that I am strong, I am fast, I like to get in behind so that is my first option, but I can also help hold up the ball.

"That is my goal every time I step on the field, to score and obviously win, so I’m hoping I can excite the fans.

“I have found it great here, the biggest thing for me was looking for somewhere where I can go and have a manager who can help me develop.

"In the short time that I have been here, what the manager has shown me, where he thinks I can improve, kind of lines up with what I think.

"So I know I need to get my head down, listen to them and I can really improve throughout the season.”

The teenager’s move to Grimsby represents another step in his development, as having been born in Kettering, he moved to Calgary as a five year old, before signing for Cavalry at the age of 15.

He went on to spend time in Spain as well with Getafe’s youth side as the forward believes that has only benefitted his career, continuing: “When I first got there (Canada) it was different as I didn't know what football would be like over there.

"Everyone was telling me ‘hockey, hockey,’ when I got there I was really surprised and I just settled in straight away.

"They were really nice to me and I loved it, that's where I grew up as a footballer and I’m really grateful for everything they've done for me.

"That (going to Spain) was a big culture shock as it was my first time playing in a country where I didn't necessarily speak the language, so it was different trying to embed myself in the dressing room.

"Obviously the style play is Spain is known as being quite different, tiki-taka, technical and I thought it was great for my development to experience that.

"Not only on the field but off the field, a different culture, and that’s another experience that has prepared me to come now.”

Pepple was also back in England for a spell, trialling at both Sheffield United and Leicester City, which he felt was the catalyst behind his superb start for Cavalry this term, scoring six goals in seven outings.

He said: “It was a different experience, my first time coming back over and seeing English football which is quite a different style of play to Canadian football but I enjoyed it.

"I learnt a lot and I'm grateful to have that opportunity, I think it's prepared me to come now and be ready.

"When I went over after the experiences of Sheffield and Leicester on trial, going to Spain for a bit, I felt super confident coping in that I was ready to make an impact and take the league by storm.

"Then thankfully I was able to score a couple of goals, I was really confident, and there's nothing better as a striker than when you're scoring goals.”

In those goals was also a new league record, as the striker notched in five consecutive matches, the first time that has ever happened before.

On the feat, he added: “I didn't know it was a record until the day before the game when my coach told me, ‘if you score in this game, you can get a record.’

"So I was focused on wanting to win the game and get that record.

"When I finally got the goal, it felt good, and to know I made a bit of history is wonderful.

Pepple made an immediate debut for his new side as they thumped Crewe Alexandra 4-0 in the Carabao Cup first round at Blundell Park on Tuesday night.

The forward was involved in the opener as with 13 minutes gone, he was fouled, the free kick played into the area where Luke Waterfall’s header found the net.

It was 2-0 just after the half hour as Kieran Green volleyed home, while in the second period, Andy Smith added a third.