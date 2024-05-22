Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woodrow wants the Hatters to bounce back in the Championship

Luton striker Cauley Woodrow has vowed that the Hatters will return ‘stronger’ in the Championship next season after the club’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

Town had known they were going to be dropping into the second tier before the game with the Cottagers had even kicked off, a 3-1 defeat at West Ham United the previous weekend having spelled an end to any realistic chances of avoiding the drop. It proved that way too, Hatters losing 4-2 to Fulham in a game they had to win and also enjoy a 12-goal swing over Nottingham Forest, whose 2-1 success at Burnley rendering whatever was happening at Kenilworth Road as inconsequential.

Woodrow was introduced against his former side with 75 minutes gone at the weekend, the 22nd time he has come off the bench for the Hatters in the top flight this term, with two starts as well, almost grabbing a late consolation when his free kick was parried by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno, the rebound not quite falling for Gabe Osho to turn in.

It meant the ex-Barnsley forward ended the campaign with 29 outings in all competitions, scoring three goals, including memorable stoppage time strikes to earn an FA Cup victory at Everton, plus a precious top flight point in the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. Tweeting after the game, he said: “Incredible support this season @LutonTown fans. We can’t thank you enough! We gave everything but we didn’t quite make it! We will be back stronger next season!”