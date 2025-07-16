Town target returns home to join Luton's League One rivals Leyton Orient

Koroma heads back to the O’s

Town’s League One rivals Leyton Orient have snapped up former Huddersfield attacker Josh Koroma, just a day after he was rumoured to be on the radar of the Hatters.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks with the O’s, helped the club win the National League in 2019, going on to play 97 times and scoring 20 goals before a six-year stint with Huddersfield that was ended in the summer. He was reportedly interesting Luton, along with Barnsley and Blackpool, but has now penned a three-year deal to return to East London and speaking to Orient’s official website, Koroma said: “This club has always been so special to me because it is where my journey in professional football started; it means a lot to be back.

“For me to come back, though, mine and the club’s ambitions had to match and as soon as I spoke to Lingy (director of football) and the gaffer (Richie Wellens) I knew they did. I want to get back to the Championship and if I can achieve that with this club one day it would make it even more special. I’m hungry to put that Leyton Orient shirt back on and am even hungrier to succeed again here.

Josh Koroma has completed his move to Leyton Orient - pic: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Orient head coach Richie Wellens added: “I am so pleased to get someone of Josh’s quality through the door. He needs no introduction to our fans and returns to us as a man and someone that now has great experience at this level and the level above. We’ve signed players at some really good ages so far this summer and, at 26, Josh is another one of those. He should be coming into the prime years of his career and if we can get the best out of him then he can be a special player for us.”