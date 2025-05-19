Town teen called up by England U19s for European Championships

Johnson heads to Romania with the Young Lions

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton teenager Joe Johnson has been called up by the England U19s squad for this year’s European Championships which will take place in Romania.

The 19-year-old academy graduate, who has represented the Young Lions once at U17 level and five times at U18 level, made his debut for the U19s when they drew 2-2 with Italy back in September 2024. He has gone on to win nine caps for his country as an U19, featuring in three of the Euro qualifiers as England beat Lithuania, Bulgaria and Wales, while he was also on the bench against Belgium and Turkiye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson, who made eight Championship appearances for the Hatters last term, also picking up a first red card of his senior career in the 2-1 defeat at Swansea City, will join up with the squad for the preparation camp between June 3-6, before the competition kicks off on June 9. England are led by former Town defender Will Antwi and will begin their Championships when facing Norway on June 14 at the Ilie Oana Stadium in Ploiesti (3pm BST).

The Young Lions, who have won the competition twice before in 2017 and 2022, then take on Germany three days later on Tuesday, June 17 at the Arcul de Triumf Stadium in Bucharest (6pm BST), before their final game in Group B against the Netherlands on Friday, June 20 at the Giulesti Stadium (6pm BST).

The top two nations from the group tables will then progress to the semi-finals which will be held on Monday, June 23, with the final scheduled for Thursday, June 26, as Group A contains Denmark U19s, Montenegro U19, Romania U19s and Spain U19s.

Full squad, Goalkeepers: Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Arsenal), Matthew Young (Sunderland). Defenders: Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Joe Johnson (Luton Town), Caleb Kporha (Crystal Palace), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford), Stephen Mfuni (Manchester City), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Triston Rowe (Aston Villa).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielders: Tyler Dibling (Southampton), Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Josh King (Fulham), Lewis Miley (Newcastle United), Chris Rigg (Sunderland). Forwards: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (RC Strasbourg), Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Mikey Moore (Tottenham Hotspur), Tom Watson (Sunderland), Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United), Kadan Young (Aston Villa).