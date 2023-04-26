Hatters youngster Joe Johnson hailed it a ‘childhood dream come true’ after becoming the first academy graduate to make his Town debut in the second tier for over 15 years on Monday night.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Barnet, had begun his career with Arsenal’s academy aged six, but when released four years later, joining grass-roots club Focus Football and then earning a move to Luton in 2020.

He impressed at youth levels for the Hatters, going on to play a major role in the U18s journey to the FA Youth Cup fifth round this term, scoring in the 6-0 victory at Birmingham City, also earning a place on the bench for the senior side’s FA Cup fourth round replay at Grimsby Town.

Joe Johnson (second left) made his debut for the first team on Monday night

Although he didn’t get on, Johnson then became one of five youngsters, along with Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold, Jacob Pinnington and Jayden Luker, who were all handed their first professional development deals recently.

With Luton suffering some injury concerns at the back, the defender was then named on the bench for the first team against Middlesbrough, getting on with seven minutes to go in place of Alfie Doughty.

It saw Johnson become the first academy graduate to feature in a league game for Luton since James Justin played in the 3-1 League One win over Oxford in May 2019, and the first to make his debut in a league clash since Akin Famewo came on for the closing stages of Town’s 2-1 League Two win over Newport County in August 2016.

However, you have to go back to September 17, 2005 for the last time a Hatters starlet actually made his league debut in a second tier contest, that honour going to defender Leon Barnett, who was a late substitute in the 1-0 win at Hull City.

Writing on Instagram, Johnson said: “I’m delighted to have made my Championship debut. A childhood dream come true.”

Replying on social media to the youngster, @alfiekinnarLTFC said: "Another JJ fullback.”

@AJ40020789: “Big up young brutha, hope this is the start of a long and successful career.”

@JoshHammond2003: “JJ is a special set of initials. This kid is going to the top.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, d.ylansell: “Look good for the time that you had on. The initials have big boots to fill.”

apdilley: “Well done, played well after coming on.”

laurencejudah: “Unbelievable achievement. Keep working.”