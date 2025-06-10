Town teen makes international debut for Rwanda during Algeria loss

Kayibanda starts in 2-0 defeat

​Luton defender Claude Kayibanda made his international debut for Rwanda as they were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in a friendly staged at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida on Monday evening.​

Having been an unused substitute during what was a 2-0 defeat to the same opposition on Friday, Kayibanda, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Hatters, was named in the starting line-up by head coach Adel Amrouche. After Berkane Redouane missed a penalty in the first period, Adil Boulbina put the Desert Foxes in front on 40 minutes, while substitute Naoufel Khacef doubled the advantage with a second goal after 71 minutes.

Kayibanda, who made four Premier League Cup appearances for Luton last term, scoring in the 4-1 defeat to Burnley back in October, will now be hoping to play a part in the World Cup qualifiers that take place later in the year, as his side sit in second place in Group C, five points behind leaders South Africa, with two wins, two draws and two defeats from six games. Next up is a trip to Nigeria on Monday, September 1 as Rwanda, who have never qualified for a World Cup before, then travel to Zimbabwe a week later on Monday, September 8.

» Town midfielder Thelo Aasgaard was an unused substitute as Norway gave their hopes of reaching the World Cup next year yet another huge boost by beating Estonia 1-0 on Monday night. Having been named on the bench for the 3-0 success over Italy last week, Aasgaard also had to watch on at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, as Erling Haaland’s 62nd minute winner ensured they moved to 12 points from a possible 12.