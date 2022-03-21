Town teen McJannet named in the Ireland U19s squad to face England U19s

Ed McJannet, right, is in the Ireland U19s squad

Luton youngster Ed McJannet has been named in the Ireland U19 squad for their three Euro U19 qualifiers that take place this week.

Tom Mohan's side will begin against England on Wednesday, the game taking place at Walsall FC.

Ireland then head to St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent where they go up against Portugal on Saturday and Armenia next Tuesday as they bid to qualify for this summer’s championships which are being held in Slovakia.