Town teenager McJannet named in Ireland U19 squad for Euro qualifiers in Bulgaria

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their three UEFA U19 Championship qualifiers in Bulgaria this week.

The Town teenager take on Montenegro tomorrow, followed by Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday and finish up their Group Six qualification against hosts Bulgaria on Tuesday.

It has been an almost two-year wait for the team, managed by Tom Mohan, to play competitively due the coronavirus pandemic, as last month they faced Sweden in two friendlies in Marbella, drawing 2-2 and 1-1.

Speaking ahead of the qualifiers, Mohan said: "Our training camp in September and the two games last month against Sweden proved really beneficial.

"It provided me and the staff the opportunity to get working again with the players at this level and identify the many qualities within the squad in preparation for what we will encounter over the next week."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Leicester City), Dan Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: James Abankwah (St Patrick’s Athletic), Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace), Val Adedokun (Brentford), Sam Curtis (St Patrick’s Athletic), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg) David Okagbue (Stoke City), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Evan Caffrey (UCD), Kian Corbally (St Patrick’s Athletic) Jack Henry-Francis (Arsenal), Bosun Lawal (Celtic), Ed McJannet (Luton Town).