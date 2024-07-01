Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eagles attackers could be heading to Kenilworth Road

Luton have been linked with a double loan move for Crystal Palace young duo David Ozoh and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi during the summer transfer window.

Ozoh, 19, who was born in Valencia, joined the academy at Selhurst Park at the age of eight, going on to play for the U18s and U23s before signing his first professional deal in August 2022. He made his Premier League debut in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in January 2023, becoming the Eagles youngest ever debutant at the age of 17 in the process.

Last season, the winger featured 15 times for Palace, making 10 substitute outings in the top flight, also playing in three FA Cup and EFL Cup matches as well. Despite starting out in Spain, Ozoh has also won international honours for England, making his U18s debut in March 2023 against Croatia, playing five times for the Young Lions in total.

Crystal Palace winger David Ozoh is rumoured to be a target for Luton - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Fellow Palace youngster Rak-Sakyi, 21, was in the youth system with Chelsea, heading to Palace in 2019. He was awarded his Premier League debut in a 3-0 loss to his former club in August 2021, as the winger made his full Eagles debut during a 1-0 win over Manchester United in May 2022, playing 67 minutes against the Red Devils.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Ral-Sakyi, who signed a five-year deal at Selhurst Park, really enjoyed his breakthrough when joining Charlton Athletic on loan, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 43 League One appearances for the Addicks. Last term, he had eight outings for Palace, six in the top flight, while starting two EFL Cup ties, also scoring four goals in three Premier League 2 outings, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 thrashing of Spurs U21s.