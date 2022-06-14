Town to come up against Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as Belgian star is named Burnley manager

New Burnley manager Vincent Kompany

Luton’s fellow Championship side Burnley have named Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as their new first team manager.

The 36-year-old had spent 11 years at the Etihad after joining in 2008, captaining the Blues to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Community Shield twice.

On retiring, he went to Anderlecht for a season as player-manager, taking on the role full time in August 2020, leading the club to fourth in the league.

Last term, Kompany went one better, as his side finished third, also gaining European qualification and reaching the Belgian Cup Final too.

The former Belgian international, who won 89 caps, captaining his country to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, told the Clarets official website: “Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager.

“I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Clarets chairman Alan Pace, who saw his side drop out of the top flight last term, added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the club back to the Premier League.