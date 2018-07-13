Town to face MK Dons and Posh in Trophy

Luton Town will face MK Dons and Peterborough United in Group H of the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

The Hatters will also come up against an invited side when the round one draw is made at the Royal Lancaster Hotel next Wednesday.

Former Trophy winner Gregor Robertson will help conduct the draw, which will take place from 1pm.

The teams Luton could be up against are Arsenal U21s, Brighton U21s, Chelsea U21s, Fulham U21s, Southampton U21s, Swansea U21s, Spurs U21s and West Ham U21s.

Town saw their competition ended by Peterborough last season when after the game finished 0-0 at Kenilworth Road, Posh went through on penalties.