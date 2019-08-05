Town to raid Premier League Spurs for a new head of sports science

Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet has confirmed the club will be appointing a new head of sports science this week from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

The position has been vacant since Jared Roberts-Smith left to join former manager Nathan Jones at Stoke City back in January.

However, it won't be for much longer as writing in his programme notes ahead of Friday night's 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, Sweet revealed: "We will have a new head of sports science arriving next week when notice has been served with his current club, Tottenham.

"The ever-dependable Simon Parsell has taken on greater responsibility as head of medical with Chris Phillips stepping up from his role in the academy as first team physiotherapist having impressed us all since joining from Barnet just under two years ago."

The appointment will be see another member of staff joining the club as new boss Graeme Jones continues to get his men in place at Kenilworth Road.

One of the new faces has been a return for ex-manager Gary Brabin as number two to Jones, with Sweet adding: "A special warm welcome back to Gary Brabin as Graeme’s assistant.

"Upon considering Gary’s appointment we fully reviewed his previous service with us and, in particular, some supporters’ perspective of his re-introduction.

"However you personally measure his past connection with us, the truth is that Brabs is an excellent, well-respected coach who is highly trusted by Graeme and who has, despite the circumstances of his previous closure, always had a warm affection for our club, always offered a helping hand to assist our progress to whomever has been manager.

"Bar none, in his time, Gary’s popularity in the dressing room and offices at Kenilworth Road has been second to none and his energy, drive and personality – not to mention his coaching skills – will be a valuable addition to the team."