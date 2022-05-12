Town top scorer Adebayo is closing on Luton return in time for Huddersfield semi-final clash

Elijah Adebayo receives treatment during Luton's 1-1 draw with Blackpool recently

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed that top scorer Elijah Adebayo could well be fit for the Hatters’ play-off semi-final clash against Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening.

The 17-goal forward suffered what looked a nasty hamstring injury when sprinting away on the right flank to tee up Admiral Muskwe for what would have been a late winner against Blackpool recently, only to see the goal eventually disallowed for a non-existent foul by the former Fulham striker on Richard Keogh.

Following the incident, Adebayo then hobbled away, holding his thigh, and was ruled out of the trip to Fulham, plus Saturday’s 1-0 win over Reading.

He was seen on the field after the contest at the weekend, appearing to move with a great deal more comfort, while took to Instagram to post about the cryotherapy treatment he was undergoing in a bid to get fit, the freezing temperatures intended to decrease pain and inflammation while speeding up recovery time.

When asked about his top marksman being available for tomorrow’s first leg against the Terriers, boss Jones said: “We have cryo at the training ground, we have an oxygen chamber just up the road, so everything really.

“He's in a real good place so we’re happy with that, because it will be really nice to have him available.

“We’re closer every day in terms of that.

"There’s some big players that are much, much closer to being available for selection tomorrow than a week ago for example, so we’re in a far better place.