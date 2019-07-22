Town trialist Oshilaja signs for Charlton

Former AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja
Former AFC Wimbledon defender Deji Oshilaja

Hatters trialist Deji Oshilaja has signed for Town's Championship rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old defender was a free agent after leaving AFC Wimbledon in the summer and featured in Luton's pre-season friendly against Basingstoke Town last Tuesday night.

However, he has now penned a two year deal with the Addicks, as boss Lee Bowyer said: “I'm delighted.

"He's another very good player. A leader, he was captain of his club last year so it's becoming a trend.

"Our defenders are all leaders and winners. He's a powerful boy and he can play all across the back.

"He's very good in all those positions across the back, he's versatile and that's something we need.

Oshilaja added: “Charlton is a great club with a great fanbase and I'm really excited to get going.

"I was here (The Valley) for the play-off semi-final and the atmosphere was buzzing then so I can't wait to get started."