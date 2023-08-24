Town trio 'devastated' as long-term injuries rule them out of Luton's start to life in the Premier League

Luton trio Gabe Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark have been left ‘devastated’ at not being able to feature for the Hatters in the opening stages of their Premier League campaign.

The three all played their own role of varying importance in Town reaching the top flight last term, Clark possibly the most significant one, scoring during normal time in the play-off final victory over Coventry City at Wembley and then finding the net from the penalty spot after the game was decided by a shootout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osho also started the contest, lasting 112 minutes before going off when he was replaced by the long-serving Potts, who also kept his head from 12 yards, in what was Luton’s last kick of the ball as a second tier club, Fankaty Dabo’s following miss seeing Luton triumph 6-5.

Jordan Clark scores Luton's goal at Wembley in the play-off final against Coventry City - pic: Liam Smith

However, Potts and Clark then both unfortunately suffered ankle ligament damage when the Hatters faced Vfl Bochum out in Germany during pre-season, which has ruled them out for a significant period of time, while Osho is still not back in training either after his own injury problems.

With Luton getting to play the best clubs in England this term, in what is their first top flight campaign for over 30 years, it has made their absence doubly hard to take, as Edwards said: “Pottsy, same as Clicker, they’ll be out for a number of months unfortunately.

"Gabe is slightly different, but he’s not out on the grass yet, so he’s not one we can consider in the near future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s, as all the lads are, they’re really devastated that they can’t be involved and have an impact right away now.

"They’ve been looking forward to it so much over the summer, but such is life now, they’ve got to really knuckle down.

"We’ve got a brilliant group of staff that are looking after them and are hopefully going to get them back as quickly as possible.

"We’re disappointed for them, but we’ve got to really focus on the group that are available at the moment, that can make that impact on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re still getting around them, making sure they’re involved and we’re seeing them on a daily basis.

"They’re coming into the meetings and being part of the group and that’s important.